Postgame Presser: Auburn

Hear from Jimbo and company following a win to kick off SEC play

By Robert Behrens
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Auburn at Texas A&amp;M Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher

QB Max Johnson

WR Ainias Smith

OG Layden Robinson

LB Edgerrin Cooper

DB Bryce Anderson

