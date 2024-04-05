 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Link Farm: 4.4.24

All of the Aggie news we didn’t write ourselves

By Jay Arnold
/ new
Red barn in rural east central Illinois, near the town of Newman, IL Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

  • Aggie Baseball Run Rules Texas State. A midweek road trip to San Marcos ended early for Texas A&M with a 12-2 victory over the Bobcats in the 7th inning. Next up is a road trip to #22 South Carolina.
  • Aggie Softball Takes Midweek Contest Win. Texas A&M got the job done against Prairie View A&M with a 10-0 victory in addition to no-hitting the Panthers. Next up the Aggies host Kentucky at Davis Diamond.
  • Women’s Tennis Delivers Against LSU. The Aggies put on a dominant showing on the road at LSU last week, taking down the Tigers 6-1. Next up the Aggies will travel to Mizzou for action today.
  • Aggie Equestrian Falls in SEC Championship. Texas A&M wasn’t able to secure another SEC championship, falling to Auburn in the SEC Final. The Aggies will be back in action at the NCEA Championships on April 18th.

BTHOapril!

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...