The Link Farm: 4.4.24

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Aggie Baseball Run Rules Texas State. A midweek road trip to San Marcos ended early for Texas A&M with a 12-2 victory over the Bobcats in the 7th inning. Next up is a road trip to #22 South Carolina.

Aggie Softball Takes Midweek Contest Win. Texas A&M got the job done against Prairie View A&M with a 10-0 victory in addition to no-hitting the Panthers. Next up the Aggies host Kentucky at Davis Diamond.

Women's Tennis Delivers Against LSU. The Aggies put on a dominant showing on the road at LSU last week, taking down the Tigers 6-1. Next up the Aggies will travel to Mizzou for action today.

Aggie Equestrian Falls in SEC Championship. Texas A&M wasn’t able to secure another SEC championship, falling to Auburn in the SEC Final. The Aggies will be back in action at the NCEA Championships on April 18th.

BTHOapril!