Cactus Jack’s Texas A&M apparel collection is now available

It was announced earlier this week that Texas A&M is one of 28 schools that have partnered with rapper Travis Scott’s brand, Cactus Jack, on an exclusive apparel collection. That collection is now available both at the MSC Bookstore and online at shop.travisscott.com.

Grid View















The items aren’t cheap, and aren’t for everyone. But Scott is big name in the music industry, and at this point, Catcus Jack may be an even bigger name in the fashion world. Their collaboration on Nike and Jordan Brand sneakers have become some of the most sought after shoes the brands have to offer. So even if you aren’t a fan of the designs (which are virtually identical for every school), being a part of this collection is still significant.

And if the lines at the campus bookstore are any indication, it certainly moves the needs with the #youths.