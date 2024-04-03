Mike Elko has been stacking blue chip defenders in the 2025 class, and that trend continued again on Wednesday as Texas A&M secured a commitment from four-star Cy Fair defensive lineman Landon Rink.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 DL Landon Rink has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 285 DL from Cypress, TX chose the Aggies over Oklahoma & Ohio State



“This is my legacy, I can’t wait to be an Aggie.”https://t.co/bm7cQnl5zn pic.twitter.com/EjIxr7QTQB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 3, 2024

Despite Rink’s father Shane being a former Longhorn football player, Landon chose the Aggies over Ohio State and Oklahoma (among a slew of many other offers). He is currently ranked as the No. 312 recruit in the nation, the No. 53 player in Texas and the No. 36 defensive lineman, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Rink is the third four-star defensive player to be added the Aggies 2025 recruiting class, joining LB Kelvion Riggins and CB Deyjhon Pettaway. The class also includes four-star RB Deondrae Riden and three-star OL Joshua Moses. With Rink’s commitment, the class moves from No. 31 to No. 22 nationally (but this early in the recruiting cycle, those rankings don’t mean much beyond showing who already has a ton of commits).

Landon Rink Highlights