Traditionally, Texas A&M’s Kyle Field lays essentially dormant outside of seven home football games each fall. But we’ve seen a stark departure from that this year, with A&M announcing a soccer friendly between Mexico and Brazil on June 8, and a concert featuring Parker McCollum and George Strait one week later on June 15.

And as we have recently learned, that schedule is going to get even busier.

After submitting an open records request with the university, Good Bull Hunting has learned of several more major events that will come to Kyle Field this summer, which we have highlighted below.

Quidditch World Cup

June 29-30

Fans of the Harry Potter book and movie series are familiar with the incredible event, in which witches and wizards fly around displaying incredible skill and athleticism in a thrilling aerial spectacle. Well this is nothing like that, it’s just college students running around with sticks between their legs. But you gotta pay the bills somehow.

International Nuclear Science Expo (sponsored by Texas A&M - Qatar)

July 4-6

Held in the Ford Hall of Champions, this event will showcase the latest in nuclear technology. Come learn more about these revolutionary methods developed using government grants at Texas A&M’s branch camps in Qatar, something that is totally true and not at all a major fallacy based on a gross misunderstanding of both how federal research is conducted and how the Texas A&M system operates.

Big Ten Media Days

July 23-25

It seems the rumors which circulated online earlier this year were true, and the Aggies will indeed make the jump from the SEC to the Big Ten for the 2024-25 academic year. Expect that news to be officially announced soon, with a corresponding announcement that Big Ten Media Days will move from it’s traditional location at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to Kyle Field in celebration of A&M’s addition to the premiere conference in college athletics.

Matthew McConaughey movie marathon

Aug. 3

There is perhaps no Texas who has had a more impactful career in Hollywood than Matthew McConaughey, and as a result, he no doubt has a huge number of fans in the Aggie community. In celebration of his iconic filmography, Texas A&M will host a 24-hour long marathon showing of his most impactful roles.

To reduce traffic congestion on the day of this event, all left turn lanes around Kyle Field will be shut down. Drivers who need to go left will instead need to turn all right, all right all right.

Democratic National Convention

Aug. 19-22

The student organization Texas Aggie Democrats appears to have scored a major coups, stealing the event out from under Chicago, where the Democratic National Convention was originally scheduled to be held. The four-day event will reportedly also use the Aggies’ newly-built indoor practice facility as a staging area, meaning Mike Elko and his squad will be forced to practice exclusively outdoors during the August heat as they prepare for the 2024 football season.

(in case you hadn’t figured it out, happy April Fool’s Day)