The Link Farm: 3.8.24

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- SEC Play Begins For Aggie Softball. After a very impressive 20-2 start to the season, including a pair of wins over then #14 Oregon, Texas A&M hopes to keep the momentum up in conference action. First up is a series against #22 South Carolina at Davis Diamond in College Station, with game one taking place tonight.
- Women’s Basketball Hopes to Shock #1 South Carolina. After thrashing Mississippi State 72-56 in the first round of the SEC Tournament, the road gets significantly more difficult for Texas A&M. Friday sees the Aggies take on the best team in the country - South Carolina.
- NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships Begin. The indoor season comes to a close for the Aggies as they head to Boston for the NCAA Indoor Championships. Among the Aggies to watch are Lamara Dustin who is searching for her third-consecutive title and both 4X400 relay groups.
- Women’s Tennis Spends Weekend in Mississippi. Texas A&M will face conference foes Mississippi State and Ole Miss in SEC play. The Aggies kick off weekend action with the Bulldogs on Friday before heading to Oxford on Sunday.
- Men’s Tennis Hosts Conference Play. While the Women’s squad is on the road, the Men’s Tennis team will be hosting Mississippi State on Friday. Ole Miss and Lamar are also scheduled to be visit College Station this weekend with matches scheduled for Sunday.
