Aggie Baseball welcomes Rhode Island

With SEC play looming, Texas A&M plays host to the Rhode Island Rams this weekend for one final non-conference series riding a 13-game winning streak to kick off the 2024 season. I went back through the team’s records for every season since the turn of the millennium, looking for the longest winning streaks to start the season in the program’s more recent history. Of these last 25 seasons (including 2024), the Aggies have put together an initial winning streak of at least five wins 12 different times (brand!). In five of those (2004, 2006, 2015, 2020, and 2024), the Ags managed to stretch the streak to 10 or more. This season’s 13-gamer is second only to 2015’s SEC-record 24-game winning streak. Pretty impressive!

You may be wondering whether this bodes well for the rest of the season, and the answer is... yes? Looking at the final records for each of those four non-2024 seasons, the Aggies finished with a winning percentage above .500 three times. Now, one of those seasons was 2020, in which the season was cut short after only 18 games, so while an .833 winning percentage sounds super awesome, that doesn’t really count. But 2004’s .656 (42-22) and 2015’s .781 (50-14) were pretty good and outstanding, respectively. Cool! Then there’s 2006, Rob Childress’s first season, which finished at .446 (25-30-1). Not so cool.

Now, did I almost assuredly jinx it? Probably. Does any of this really matter in the long run? Probably not. Hell, the 2016 team only won its first five games (lame! lol!), yet was 22-3 at the end of March that year. But it’s fun to talk about!

Rhody comes into town having yet to play a home game, as their Tuesday home opener was rained out. The Rams are just 2-7 so far, and are scoring just 3.6 runs per game, while allowing 11.1 runs per game. As a team, the only offensive category that doesn’t rank north of 230th is strikeouts, as their 90 ranks 116th in the country. And having four or five fewer games than most teams is probably keeping that ranking from being a bit lower. The Ags, for example, have struck out their fair share, ranking 185th. But in four more games, A&M has punched out just eight more times than Rhode Island.

On the mound, things don’t get much better. As a staff, their pitchers rank 161st in K/9, but that hasn’t saved them from ranking 208th in BB/9, 278th in ERA, and 287th in WHIP. All that said, as Texas Southern nearly showed us in Wednesday’s matchup, the other team has D1 players, too. So here’s hoping for a fun weekend!

Probable Starters

Friday: Ryan Prager (3-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Connor Grotyohann (0-2, 9.26 ERA)

Ryan Prager (3-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Connor Grotyohann (0-2, 9.26 ERA) Saturday: Tanner Jones (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Evan Maloney (0-0, 7.84 ERA)

Tanner Jones (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Evan Maloney (0-0, 7.84 ERA) Sunday: Justin Lamkin (1-0, 0.71 ERA) vs. TBA

How to Watch