Aggie Baseball dominates in Arlington

It was a great weekend for Schloss and the boys in Arlington, as your still-No. 7 Aggies swept through their three-game set at the Kubota College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. And they did so in pretty stress-free fashion, beating Arizona State on Friday, USC on Saturday, and ASU again on Sunday by a combined score of 23-8. Perhaps most impressively, only two of those eight total runs given up by A&M pitching came with anything less than a seven-run Aggie lead.

Leading the offensive charge this weekend was none other than Braden Montgomery. In total, the Stanford transfer terrorized the familiar foes to the tune of 5-11, six runs, nine RBIs, two walks, two (rather spicy) HBPs, and two homers. He kickstarted the whole weekend in the first inning on Friday, when he launched an ICBM toward the giant Lockheed Martin sign in the visitor’s bullpen (masterful military-industrial complex joke, sir) for an immediate 3-0 lead over ASU. True freshman starter Thomas Burns was so impressed with this feat of baseball ability that he drilled Montgomery in each of his next two at-bats directly in the middle of the back.

A lot was made during the game about whether those pitches were intentional, and Braden’s reaction and Schloss’s ensuing “conversation” with one of the umpires certainly implies they believed it was, but to be fair to Burns, he did walk six different batters. At any rate, Montgomery got his revenge on Sunday, when he obliterated a 2-1 offering to the upper deck in left field for a one-out grand slam. :)

On the mound, the Ags maintained Maximum Weiner status, posting a 31-7 K-BB ratio and allowing just two earned runs of consequence. Ryan Prager dazzled again, punching out eight Sun Devils of his own in 5.0 innings on Friday, and is looking like a legitimate, capital-A Ace right now. Evan Aschenbeck did Evan Aschenbeck things, allowing just one baserunner in a four-inning save in relief of Prager. I like when Aggie pitchers Dominate the Zone.

Next up, the Aggies will head to Austin for our final super meaningless* midweek game on Tuesday. The Horns had a rough weekend in Houston, during which a kid from Texas State hit one of the coolest late-game homers of all time.

They also had a totally normal one on Sunday, when they took an 11-3 lead over Vandy, started being very loud on the internet (how uncharacteristic!), then lost 14-11 to close out an 0-3 showing. I pinky promise the only reason I bring this up is to point out that at no point during their meltdown yesterday did they turn to Tanner Witt. That probably means he’ll start in the game that lmao only aggy cares about!!!!!! Anyway, should be fun!

