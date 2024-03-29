The Link Farm: 3.29.24

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Women’s Tennis Heads to LSU . The Aggies will look to build on victories against Vanderbilt and Kentucky this weekend in Baton Rouge. First serve at the LSU Tennis Complex is set for 5:00 p.m.

Softball Drops Game One of Road Series Against LSU In Extra Innings. The Aggies came up just short against the Tigers in the first game of their LSU road trip. The 1-1 tie was broken in the 8th inning by an LSU walkoff home run.

Aggie Track & Field Splits Time This Weekend. The bulk of Texas A&M's squad will head east to Baton Rouge for the Battle on the Bayou starting today. Meanwhile, a small group of distance runners will be headed west to the Bay Area of California for the Stanford Invitational.

SEC Equestrian Championship Begins In BCS. The Aggies begin action today against South Carolina at the Hildebrand Equine Center. The winner advances to the final on Saturday against the winner of the matchup between Georgia and Auburn.

Happy Easter!