Two weeks ago, following Texas A&M’s first series loss of the season at Florida, a team that had been firing on all cylinders suddenly had some questions to answer. A previously dominant pitching staff was revealed to be mortal indeed against an onslaught of pure mashers in Gainesville. And while the offense matched the Gators in terms of total run production in the series, they uncharacteristically couldn’t come up with enough timely hits, leaving quite a bit on the basepaths.

Last weekend, they took on a Mississippi State team that looked to finally have their swagger back after a couple years away. And thanks to a pair of phenomenal starts from Ryan Prager and Justin Lamkin, and a couple of mammoth performances at the plate by Gavin Grahovac and Braden Montgomery, the Aggies were able to take the series.

That brings us to this weekend’s tussle with the scuffling Auburn Tigers. Prior to the start of SEC play, Auburn was 13-3, were scoring 9.6 runs per game, and had risen up to No. 18 in the D1Baseball ranking. They were promptly dispatched by Vandy in Nashville, who swept them by a combined score of 33-12, before top-ranked Arkansas came in last weekend and took the first two games of the weekend. Then on Saturday, the Tigers came from behind to salvage the finale, 8-6, for their first SEC win of the year. Needless to say, Auburn needs this weekend’s series in the worst way.

Auburn’s biggest strength is their lineup. Don’t be fooled by their .279 team batting average, which is a mere 132nd in the country. They rank in the top 50 in walks (20th), homers (t21st), slugging (30th), and wRC+ (34th) as a team. The dudes at the top of the lineup are as good as anyone in the country, too. Sophomore catcher Ike Irish, who is currently riding an 11-game hitting streak, headlines the group, slashing .340/.430/.691, with eight homers and 34 RBI. Grad transfer SS Cooper Weiss (.320/.486/.520, 3 HR, 21 RBI) sets the table as well as anyone in the league, leading the team with 24 walks and 21 stolen bases. He’s drawn eight walks in their last three games alone. Then there’s cleanup man 1B Cooper McMurray, who leads the team in all three slash categories (.350/.505/.813), as well as homers (10), and RBI (36).

Unfortunately for Butch Thompson, they’re still looking for some answers on the mound. Opening day starter Chase Allsup ( has had a rough go in his six starts. He was bumped from his Friday night role prior to last weekend, following his worst start of the year, when he gave up seven earned on nine hits and two walks, while striking out just four in 4.0+ innings. He’s given up at least three earned runs in five of his six starts. Redshirt Junior Joseph Gonzalez, who missed basically all of last season with an injury, started off the season in the Saturday role for the Tigers, and he, too, has struggled and been bumped back in the rotation. His best start of the season came in his first start of the season, when he allowed just one unearned run on two hits and three walks, while striking out two in 5.0 innings. Since then, he’s allowed 14 earned runs in 11.2 innings across four starts. Tonight’s starter, Conner McBride (2.38 ERA, 19K/6BB, 0.97 WHIP in 22.2 IP), has been good so far this season, beginning the year as the midweek starter, before being thrust into the Game 1 role against Arkansas last weekend. And he held up well against the Hogs, giving up just one earned on four hits, two walks, and four punchouts in 4.0 innings.

As a team, Auburn pitching ranks 65th with a 4.75 team ERA, 62nd in K/9, and 55th in BB/9, none of which are too bad overall. And the underlying numbers (5.36 FIP, 5.53 xFIP) don’t hate them. Relievers Parker Carlson (0.90 ERA in 10.0 innings across 7 appearances) and John Armstrong (1.02 ERA in 14.2 innings across 8 appearances) have been outstanding, with Armstrong filling a similar role for them that Evan Aschenbeck does for A&M. Obviously, the key for the Aggie offense is to get at the starters.

And now that I’ve said that, those same embattled starters will all somehow put up like seven shutout or something dumb. Should be fun!

Probable Starters

Thursday: Ryan Prager (5-0, 1.67 ERA) vs. Conner McBride (3-1, 2.38 ERA)

Ryan Prager (5-0, 1.67 ERA) vs. Conner McBride (3-1, 2.38 ERA) Friday: Tanner Jones (1-1, 4.70 ERA) vs. Chase Allsup (1-1, 6.59 ERA)

Tanner Jones (1-1, 4.70 ERA) vs. Chase Allsup (1-1, 6.59 ERA) Saturday: Justin Lamkin (2-0, 1.48 ERA) vs. Joseph Gonzalez (2-1, 7.56 ERA)

How to Watch