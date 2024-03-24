HOW TO WATCH: 9 Texas A&M vs. 1 Houston

It’s gameday, as 9 seed Texas A&M takes on the 1 seed Houston Cougars tonight with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. The Aggies are a 10-point underdog, according to Draftkings Sportsbook, but seem to be playing their best basketball of the season right now. It will take their best shot to take down the Coogs, but March is built on upsets. Here’s how to tune in.

9 Texas A&M Aggies vs. 1 Houston Cougars

7:40 p.m. Sunday, March 24

FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: March Madness Live (TV provider login required)

March Madness Live (TV provider login required) Listen: 12thman.com

12thman.com Line: Houston -10

Houston -10 O/U: 134.5

BTHO houston!

*Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.