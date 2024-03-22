 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aggie women’s rally comes up just short, falling to Nebraska 62-59

A valiant effort by Joni Taylor’s squad

By Robert Behrens
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - South Carolina vs Texas A&M

The Texas A&M men took care of business against Nebraska earlier in the night, but the Aggie women’s hoops team faced a tougher task, coming in as an 11 seed to take on the 6-seeded Cornhuskers. They hung around early and were down own seven points at the half, but appeared to let the game slip away from them in the third quarter, as the Husker lead ballooned to as many as 17 points. A&M got it back down to 10 entering the final frame, and then mounted a furious comeback and actually took the lead 59-58 with less than a minute to go. But unfortunately they came up just short, falling to the Huskers 61-59.

Aicha Coulibaly led the way for the Aggies, scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 boards.

Their season may be over, but what a turnaround for Joni Taylor’s team, going from winning only two conference games a season ago to qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. The arrow is absolutely pointing up for this program.

Good luck to the Cornhuskers the rest of the way.

