The Link Farm: 3.22.24

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Aggie Softball Comes Up Short Against #19 Texas State. The Aggies were unable to secure the road win against a stout Texas State squad on Wednesday, dropping the contest 3-4. Texas A&M hopes to rebound at home against #25 Auburn and claim their third straight SEC series to open the conference slate.

Texas A&M will play three matches this spring after finishing the 2023 season with their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2019. The first match comes at Reed Arena tonight against Baylor at 6:30 p.m. Track & Field Host Texas A&M Invitational. Saturday sees the Aggies host Arkansas-Little Rock, TCU, Texas A&M Kingsville, UNT, UTRGV, and UTSA at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Texas A&M kicked off the outdoor season last week in Puerto Rico.

