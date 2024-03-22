 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Link Farm: 3.22.24

All of the Aggie news we didn’t write about ourselves.

By Jay Arnold
A red barn in a valley in Whitman County in the Palouse near Pullman, Eastern Washington State, USA. Photo by: Wolfgang Kaehler/Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

  • Aggie Softball Comes Up Short Against #19 Texas State. The Aggies were unable to secure the road win against a stout Texas State squad on Wednesday, dropping the contest 3-4. Texas A&M hopes to rebound at home against #25 Auburn and claim their third straight SEC series to open the conference slate.
  • Aggie Volleyball Begins Spring Slate. Texas A&M will play three matches this spring after finishing the 2023 season with their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2019. The first match comes at Reed Arena tonight against Baylor at 6:30 p.m.
  • Track & Field Host Texas A&M Invitational. Saturday sees the Aggies host Arkansas-Little Rock, TCU, Texas A&M Kingsville, UNT, UTRGV, and UTSA at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Texas A&M kicked off the outdoor season last week in Puerto Rico.
  • Aggie Soccer Heads to Waco. The volleyball squad isn’t the only fall sport in action this spring as Texas A&M soccer heads to Waco to take on both Baylor and Incarnate Word. Coach Guerrieri’s squad returns home to Ellis Field in April and you can see the full schedule below:

