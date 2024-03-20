Texas A&M announces 2025 football opponents

It was reported today that the SEC would remain at eight conference games for the 2025 season, and that was confirmed in short order, as Texas A&M announced their list of opponents for the 2025 season.

HOME GAMES:

Tarleton State

Utah State

UTSA

Auburn

Florida

Mississippi State

South Carolina

ROAD GAMES:

Notre Dame

Arkansas

LSU

Missouri

Texas

If the list looks familiar, that’s because it’s essentially just an inverse of the 2024 games, with all of the Power 5 road games now being home games and vice versa. The only new opponents on the 2025 schedule are the G5/FCS non-conference games, with Tarleton, Utah State and UTSA replacing McNeese, Bowling Green and New Mexico State.

Perhaps the most important development here is that it means for the second straight season, the Aggies will not play either Georgia or Alabama. And hilariously, it means that the Aggies will either their 15TH SEC SEASON in 2026 still having never hosted Georgia or played at Kentucky.