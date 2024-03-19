George Strait, Parker McCollum to perform at Kyle Field this summer

Is College Station the event capital of the world? People are asking.

Just one week after Texas A&M announced that Mexico and Brazil will play a soccer friendly at Kyle Field on June 8, today we learned that Kyle Field will host perhaps an even bigger event: A concert featuring Parker McCollum and country legend George Strait on June 15.

This will be Strait’s only performance in the Lone Star State on his current tour.

George will play the FIRST EVER concert at Kyle Field on June 15. Joining him are fellow Texans, @ParkerMcCollum & @CatieOfferman. This will be the one & only show in Texas this year. Tickets on sale Thursday, Mar 28 at 10AM CT.



Sign up for early access: https://t.co/vlhI1v9tAQ pic.twitter.com/WO7mlCCDBm — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) March 19, 2024

Obviously both of these events are great news for Aggieland, drawing national attention, huge crowds and bringing in revenue to the university (and the community) during an otherwise quiet time on the calendar. Though it does seem more than curious that we never ever saw Kyle Field utilized for big events outside of football for decades, and suddenly once A&M had to foot the bill for Jimbo Fisher’s $76 million contract buyout, we have the two biggest non-football events the stadium has ever hosted announced in short order.

Even if increasing revenue to pay off that buyout is the motivation, I don’t fault A&M one bit for it. Kyle Field is an incredible venue, and honestly one that should be utilized for more than just seven home football games per year (even if the field staff may secretly feel otherwise).