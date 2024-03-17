Aggie women’s hoops makes NCAA Tournament field for first time since 2021

It’s safe to say that the turnaround job is well under way for Joni Taylor and the Texas A&M women’s basketball team. After going 9-20 (2-14 in SEC play) in Taylor’s first year in Aggieland, the Aggies saw significant improvement in year two, going 19-12 and 6-10 in the SEC. That was enough to sneak the Aggies into the NCAA Tournament, garnering a 11 seed and a first round matchup with, and stop me if you’ve heard this one, Nebraska (a 6 seed).

This is the first time since 2021 that the Aggie women have made the March Madness field, and they didn’t make it by much. The Ags were reportedly among the last four teams in according to ESPN’s Bracketology, while Mississippi State, who they eliminated in the SEC Tournament, was one of the first four teams out.

Advancing in the tournament will be a tall task, but simply making it back to the field is a major feather in Taylor’s cap as the rebuild of the A&M women’s hoops program continues.

Congratulations ladies!