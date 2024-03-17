March Madness is back, and despite their best efforts in late February to be left out, Texas A&M is once again in the field of 64. We’ll talk a lot more about the Aggies matchup with Nebraska later, but there’s a whole slew of other games to obsess over too as we begin perhaps the greatest sporting event of the year. So join us as we invest time, emotions and sometimes even money on teams that we’ve never seen before and have no real interest in other than getting that sweet sweet rush of guessing right.

