March Madness Selection Sunday has arrived, and it’s expected that Texas A&M will make the cut, with Bracket Matrix projecting the Aggies as a 10 seed. But as we’ve found out in previous years, nothing is certain until the field is announced, which will happen Sunday evening.

NCAA Tournament Selection Show

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Where: CBS and NCAA March Madness Live

Tune in so we can all freak out together.