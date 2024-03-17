Texas A&M draws 9 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Nebraska Friday

Three weeks ago, Texas A&M was in the midst of a five-game losing streak, putting it’s NCAA Tournament hopes in serious jeopardy. But by following that up with a five-game WIN streak (including a run to the SEC Tournament semifinals), the Aggies did just enough to get into the field of 64 for the second straight year under Buzz Williams.

This year, A&M will be a 9 seed, facing 8 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday in Memphis.

This game takes on extra intrigue following A&M’s hiring of Nebraska AD (and alum) Trev Alberts earlier this month. Should be a fun week of fan chatter leading up to this matchup.

The 10 seed is where the Aggies were expected to be, according to Bracket Matrix (which compiles more than 100 bracket projections into one), so it’s safe to say they got a more than fair shake from the committee this time around.. Their final NET ranking of 45 makes them one of the lowest-rated at-large teams, and A&M’s mercurial resume includes seven “Quad 1” wins but also an inexplicable four losses in “Quad 3” games. But none of that matters now. In college basketball, nobody outside of your own fanbase will remember what your regular season resume was. All that matters is how you do in March Madness. That may not be fair, but it’s reality, and a Tournament win could go a long way in solidifying the opinion of Buzz Williams’ tenure in Aggieland.

The only downside of being a 9 seed rather than a 10 is that the Aggies now face a second round matchup with 1 seed Houston. The two teams played in December, with the Aggies losing by four.

