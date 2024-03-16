Aggies fall to Gators 95-90 in SEC semifinals

Texas A&M fell one game short of making the SEC Tournament for three straight seasons, blowing an 18-point first half lead and falling to the Florida Gators 95-90 on Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

The Aggies now await their tournament fate as Selection Sunday looms. Most experts seem to have the Ags in the field of 68, but in a year with a very strong bubble, stranger things have happened than to see a team like A&M excluded. While their seven Quad 1 wins make a strong case for this team’s upside, their five Quad 3 losses are also easily the worst among teams on the tournament fringe. We’ll know in 24 hours whether they’ve done enough to get into the field for the second straight year.