Aggies likely seal NCAA Tournament spot with 97-87 upset of No. 9 Kentucky

Texas A&M entered the SEC Tournament with work to do if they wanted to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but after tonight, that work seems to be complete. After beating 10 seed Ole Miss 80-71 on Thursday night, the Aggies added a statement win over 2 seed (and No. 9 nationally) Kentucky Wildcats, winning 97-87.

The Aggies rode an uncharacteristically hot shooting night, jumping out to a lead early and maintaining that lead for virtually the entire game (including the entire second half). Every time it looked like the Wildcats might be making a run or closing the gap, the Aggies answered, with that answer usually coming from Wade Taylor or Boots Radford. Wade and Boots have been A&M’s one-two punch all season, and when both are playing well, the Ags are tough to beat. That proved to be the case again on Friday night, with the two combining for 55 points.

Coming into this game, tournament projection experts like ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm had the Aggies right on the edge of the tournament bubble, with Lunardi putting A&M as the last team IN the tournament and Palm putting the Ags as the first team OUT. But adding another Quad 1 win likely puts that debate to bed. The Aggies should have enough cushion remaining to survive the bubble even if we see a couple bid-stealers pop up in conference tournaments this weekend.

While A&M fans (and likely the team as well) is breathing a huge sigh of relief because of this win’s March Madness implications, this team isn’t done playing yet this weekend either. The Aggies move on to the SEC Tournament semifinals, and will take on the winner of Florida/Alabama on Saturday afternoon in Nashville. The game will air on SEC Network.