FILM FRIDAY: Transfer DE Nic Scourton looks to boost A&M Defense

Of all of the transfer portal players that Elko and company were able to add to the Texas A&M roster, securing the commitment of former Purder defensive lineman Nic Scourton may have been the most significant. A Bryan, TX native, Scourton led the Big Ten in sacks this past season with 10 and earned 2nd Team All-Big Ten honors. With the departure of some very talented players from the Aggie DL this offseason, Scourton figures to be a very important piece of the A&M defense next fall.

As well as Scourton played last year, he may have been playing slightly out of position. At 6’4 and 280 pounds, Scourton is a prototype 4-3 DE, but he played standup OLB in Purdue’s 3-4 scheme last season. Elko’s scheme is likely to be a more natural fit for him by allowing him to play closer to the line of scrimmage with his hand in the dirt.

Another aspect that could allow Scourton to have success at A&M is being part of a rotation. Scourton rarely came off the field last season for the Boilermakers, recording an average of 64 snaps per game (per PFF).

For comparison, Shemar Turner (a similar player to Scourton) only played 37 snaps per game last season. Scourton also dropped into coverage on 130 snaps last year (for what reason, I do not know), while Turner had 0 snaps in coverage.

When you watch Nic Scourton on tape, what stands out the most is how well he uses his hands, his short-area quickness, and his effort. He gets after the quarterback in multiple ways, racking up 10 sacks and 42 pressures in 2023. Scourton also defends the run well, recording 15 TFLs.

The A&M defense excelled at sacking QBs last season, finishing 7th nationally in total sacks (42) and 2nd in sack rate (percentage of opponent dropbacks where A&M recorded a sack). However, it was primarily a group effort with only two players recording more than 5 sacks. Both of those players, Edgerrin Cooper (10) and Walter Nolen (7), are gone. Nic Scourton producing at a similar level that he did last year would go a long way towards easing those losses.

Without further adieu, let’s take a look at what Scourton shows on tape.

Scourton’s pass rush ability is well-documented, but don’t overlook the effect he will have in run defense. The three plays shown here show a combination of ways Scourton can win in the run game. In the first play, he shows good hands and power to quickly shed a Fresno State pulling guard and tackle the running back for a short gain.

Next, Michigan runs counter away from Scourton. The left tackle tries to get a hand on him, but Scourton is too quick and he brings down Corum for no gain.

The last clip is burst and strength. It’s a 4th and 1 against Michigan and they bring in an extra lineman (#52). Scourton is quick into the backfield and wraps up the running back for a big 4th down stop. The Aggies were exceptional against the run a year ago, Nic Scourton can help them replicate that.

These clips are QB pressures and plays that were a hair away from being sacks. In this first clip, you can kind of see what I mean when I say Scourton played slightly out of position last year. He is lined up wayyyy outside of the left tackle. So even though he makes easy work of the LT, he had such a long way to go that the QB is able to escape and complete a pass for a first down.

In clip #2, he wins inside with a spin move (he wins with it quite often) and he and #4 for Purdue (damn good player) force the QB out of the pocket, where another defender is waiting for him. Someone got credited with a QB pressure on this play, but just a really nice defensive play by all involved.

Clip #3, another nice inside spin move to get pressure on the QB. The pass is completed, but Scourton beats his guy quickly and almost got a hand on the pass.

Clip #4: EFFORT. Scourton fights through a tight end and a running back to put pressure on JJ McCarthy and just misses him by the shoestring.

Clip #5, I know Scourton ends up on the ground here, but he fights through the RT, the RG, AND the RB in about 3 seconds, AND THIS PASS SHOULD HAVE BEEN PICKED! MAKE A PLAY, #1!

While I may not agree with playing Scourton as a true outside linebacker, Purdue did do a nice job of blitzing him up the middle and not just off the edge. I only sampled three games for this article, but I never once saw Scourton get stonewalled on an inside rush. Whether it’s with a spin move, quickness, or just raw power, opposing guards and centers struggled mightily to slow Scourton down. Gotta love the last clip here, he hits the Myles Garrett pre-snap crossover before blowing by the center. Good stuff.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. I’ve shown all of these clips and have yet to show one of Nic Scourton actually sacking a QB. Don’t worry, I saved the best for last.

Clip #1: still not a sack, but a super impressive pass rush win. This LT for Minnesota was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection, so he’s no slouch. Scourton is able to get his hands into the chest of the tackle, extend his arms, then disengage to put a nice hit on the QB and force a bad throw. Terrific rep.

Clip #2: Scourton gets his first sack of McCarthy. Scourton is going against #73 for Michigan, a First Team All-Big Ten player. Scourton makes him whiff with a spin move (again, he’s really good at this), but McCarthy is already flushed from the pocket. He scrambles back and forth, but Scourton is able to work his way through a sea of bodies to trip the QB up and get him on the ground to end the half. You love to see that kind of effort.

Clip #3: I can’t stress enough how good Scourton is with using his hands and he makes it look easy. Going against #73 again, he never allows the tackle to get his hands on him and he blows right by him for an easy sack of McCarthy. Can’t do it better than that.

Scourton’s combination of effort, strength and quickness made him an incredibly tough task for opposing offenses, and it’s possible that he could be even better this season. He will be in a scheme even better suited for him and have a full offseason of Coach Moffitt’s S&C program. If he can add even more to his array of pass rush moves, watch out.

With a new coaching staff and nearly 50% roster turnover, every starting role will be up for grabs, but I bet we see a heavy dose of Nic Scourton on the field this fall. Aggie fans should be thrilled to have him in maroon and white.