The Link Farm: 3.15.23

Aggie Softball Sweeps #22 South Carolina. Texas A&M’s hot start continued with wins over South Carolina in all three games last weekend bringing their overall record to 23-2. Next up is a road series against #21 Mississippi State.

Women's Basketball Awaits Their Fate. The Aggies were unable to pull the upset against South Carolina and will now wait to see if they make the NCAA Tournament. The bracket will be released at 7:00 p.m. CT on Sunday and per ESPN's current bracketology, Texas A&M is one of the last four teams in.

Track & Field Turn Attention to Outdoor Season. After wrapping up the indoor season at the NCAA Championships, the Aggies jump straight into the outdoor season. The Carolina Spring Break Classic takes place this weekend and Texas A&M will hope to get off to a good start for the outdoor schedule to come.

Midweek Olsen Magic Helps Aggies Stay Undefeated. Texas A&M baseball's record remains unblemished but just barely. The Aggies needed a walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Sam Houston State on Tuesday.

Texas A&M Equestrian Suffers Defeat Against Auburn. The Aggies were unable to knock off Auburn on the road last weekend. Texas A&M equestrian will be off the next two weekends before the SEC Championship kicks off on March 29th.

Here’s to hoping for good news for both Aggie Basketball squads on Selection Sunday!