Aggie Baseball kicks off SEC play at No. 8 Florida

The first month of the season has been super duper fun for Schloss and the boys. The pitching staff has been stellar, the (almost entirely) retooled offense has been outstanding, and they’re riding the second longest winning streak to begin a season in program history (17-0). And while people on the internet keep trying to justify Texas A&M’s hot start by shouting at everyone to LoOk At ThErE sChEdUlE lOl DuMb AgGy, winning 17 games in a row is quite hard for any baseball team regardless of competition. At any rate, all of that goes out the window this weekend, as the Ags head to Gainesville to tussle with the No. 8 Florida Gators.

The Gators came into 2024 with incredibly high expectations, ranked as D1Baseball’s preseason No. 2 team, after a championship series appearance in Omaha a year ago. As per usual, their roster is loaded with talent, headlined by two-way superstar Jac Caglianone (.412/.500/.647, 5 HR, 16 RBI and 1.80 ERA, 27 K/8 BB in 15.0 IP), Alabama transfer Colby Shelton (.333/.450/.794, 9 HR, 21 RBI), and junior RF Ty Evans (.356/.465/.627, 4 HR, 17 RBI). The team as a whole can mash. Of their eight qualified hitters, five have at least four homers. Naturally, those same five hitters have also posted an OPS over 1.000. Despite playing one or two fewer games than many schools, the Gators rank 12th in the country in homers, and are tied for 26th in slugging. Hell, they’re averaging over two homers a game.

Their biggest issue at the plate so far is they haven’t drawn that many walks. Again, they’ve only played 16 games thus far (two of their opening weekend games against St. John’s were rained out), but the Gators are currently tied for 118th in total walks. On a per-game basis, Florida is tied for 124th with 5, compared to A&M’s second-ranked 8.35. So a low walk rate, combined with a pretty high strikeout rate (20.1%, t129th; 8.6 K/G, t86th) is likely what’s kept their scoring relatively low (t52nd) despite such a propensity for the long ball.

On the mound, things haven’t exactly gone to plan, particularly in the rotation. The bright spot has been Caglianone, who gave up three earned on two hits and three walks in just three innings in his first start of the season, but has been outstanding in his last two. He threw a combined 12 shutout innings against Miami and Saint Mary’s, allowing just three hits in that span. All told, the lefty has struck out an impressive 27 batters in those 15 innings, but he’s also issued eight walks. Unfortunately for the Gators, the Friday and Saturday slots haven’t settled in just yet.

True freshman Saturday starter Liam Peterson started off pretty well in shortened starts against North Florida and Columbia. He threw a combined seven shutout innings in those two starts, while striking out 13. In his last two, however, the righty hasn’t been as successful, allowing nine earned in nine combined innings against Miami and Saint Mary’s. Things have been even worse for Friday starter Cade Fisher, who has allowed at least two earned in each of his four starts. And while his K/BB numbers have been very impressive (27 K/4 BB), he’s still given up 22 hits in his 16.2 IP to go along with his 7.56 ERA. Fortunately for Fisher, his underlying numbers indicate that his ERA is probably not sustainable, with a FIP of 3.81 and an SIERA of 1.9. To put that into context, Fangraphs has some handy definitions of these metrics, which indicate that Fisher’s FIP and SIERA would rate “above average” and beyond “excellent”, respectively.

For the Ags, things have been quite exciting lately, as the boys needed a bit of Olsen Magic in the finale against Rhode Island and then again on Tuesday against Sam Houston. In both of those games, the offense jumped out to a big lead that the bullpen was unable to maintain. Maximum Weiner’s pitching staff has shown that it might be mortal, after all! Prior to those two games, Aggie pitchers posted an ERA of 1.39 across 129 innings. Those two games alone have bumped that up to a whopping 2.01 (the three runs given up by Shane Sdao against Rhode Island aren’t being counted against the team’s ERA, but are being counted against him individually, which is kind of weird, but whatever). They rank first in ERA, FIP, WHIP, OBP allowed, and SLG allowed, second in xFIP, SIERA, and K% (getting super nerdy on you now), fifth in K/9, and eighth in BB/9. This will easily be Most Weiner and the staff’s biggest test yet, and they likely won’t maintain their stranglehold on these statistical categories in the process. But it will definitely be a fun matchup to watch!

At the plate, Michael Earley’s offense is still on their bullcrap, drawing walks like it’s nobody’s business (second most in the country). Their plate discipline plus the 23rd ranked team batting average adds up to a fifth ranked OBP. They rank 16th in slugging and are tied for 17th in total homers, which all adds up to double digit runs per game (exactly 10.0), which is objectively excellent. That said, if they want to keep this train rolling (pun intended), they’ll need guys like Jackson Appel, who’s just two for his last 13, and Ali Camarillo, who went 5-10 in the last two games, but rode an 0-for-17 in the four games prior, to rediscover their early season form. And they’ll need the likes of Hayden Schott and Teddy Burton, who have combined for just six extra-base hits in March, to find their power stroke. Because as awesome as Jace LaViolette and Braden Montgomery are, and as well as Gavin Grahovac has started, those four guys will determine just how far this lineup can go.

Probable Starters

Friday: Ryan Prager (4-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Cade Fisher (1-1, 7.56 ERA)

Ryan Prager (4-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Cade Fisher (1-1, 7.56 ERA) Saturday: Tanner Jones (1-0, 1.00 ERA) vs. Liam Peterson (1-1, 5.06 ERA)

Tanner Jones (1-0, 1.00 ERA) vs. Liam Peterson (1-1, 5.06 ERA) Sunday: Justin Lamkin (1-0, 0.98 ERA) vs. Jac Caglianone (2-0, 1.80 ERA)

How to Watch