HIGHLIGHTS: Aggies survive Ole Miss 80-71

Well, that was exhausting. Texas A&M came out victorious in a slugfest of a basketball game, topping Ole Miss 80-71 in their opening game of the SEC Basketball Tournament. Wade Taylor and Boots Radford combined for 38 points and 7 assists, but Andersson Garcia’s 11 points and 14 rebounds may have been just as pivotal in this one.

The Aggies now move on to face 2 seed Kentucky on Friday night in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, but perhaps just as importantly, add another Quad 2 win to their NCAA Tournament resume (and avoid any perception of another bad loss). A&M currently sits squarely on the tournament bubble, with many experts projecting A&M as the final team to get in. Given that championship game upsets in mid-major conferences can shift where the bubble bursts, that’s not an especially comfortable place to be, but the Aggies have nobody to blame but themselves thanks to a number of losses to inferior teams this season.

Texas A&M defeats Ole Miss to pick up its 12th Q1/2 win on the season! Now 12-9 in Q1/2. NCSOS is 20 as well.



Seems obvious the Aggies are in right? Not so fast. A&M also has 4 Q3 losses.



But, that “12” is too hard to ignore for today. Last 4 in on the live list. @SSN_TAMU — T3 Bracketology™️ (@T3Bracketology) March 15, 2024

While Thursday’s win gives A&M a shot at making it, they likely need at least one more win to remove all doubt. Such is life on the March Madness fringe. Let’s go beat BBN and rest a bit easier this weekend.