Texas A&M enters SEC Tournament with work to be done

The SEC Tournament is under way in Nashville, and the Aggies play their first game tonight, playing as the 7 seed against 10 seed Ole Miss. The game begins at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

The Aggies demolished the Rebels at their house just five days ago, winning 86-60, but Ole Miss also beat A&M at Reed Arena earlier this season, edging out the Aggies 71-68 on Jan. 27. The two results perfectly illustrate the mercurial nature of this team’s 2023-24 season. It’s why tonight’s result is anything but assured, and also why this team also likely still has work to do in order to bolster its resume for the NCAA Tournament as Selection Sunday looms.

The Aggies (18-13, 9-9), are currently the No. 47 team in the NET Rankings (you need to be the top 40 to really feel safe), with a befuddling mix of results that includes a very solid 11-9 record in Quad 1/2 games, but a damning 7-4 record in Quad 3/4 games. Those four Quad 3 losses, including virtually inexplicable losses to Arkansas and Vanderbilt, are what’s holding this team back from being a tourney lock. They are currently listed among the “first four out” on bracket projections from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm.

Buzz Williams’ teams are no strangers to Selection Sunday drama, getting blatantly snubbed from the field in 2022 and then seemingly underseeded in 2023. The difference this season is that most Aggies would agree that this team deserves it’s current bubble status. Their highs have been matched by some woeful lows this season, and they have nobody to blame but themselves if they get left out of the March Madness field.

If A&M wants any shot of getting into the Big Dance, they need to beat Ole Miss tonight, and to have any amount of security, would likely need to beat 2 seed Kentucky on Friday night. This team has proven they are capable of beating both, but whether or not they can do it with the season’s fate on the line is very much up in the air.