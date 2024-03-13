Texas A&M hires Nebraska’s Trev Alberts as new athletic director

Less than two months after former Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork was hired by Ohio State, the Aggies have named his replacement, as Nebraska AD (and Cornhusker alum) Trev Alberts will be the new head man in Aggieland. The hire was first reported by the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman.

Alberts played linebacker in Lincoln under Tom Osborne and was the No. 5 overall pick in the 1994 NFL by the Indianapolis Colts. He had been athletic director at Nebraska since 2021 and prior to that served in the same role at Omaha beginning in 2009. He reportedly made $1.7 million per year in Lincoln and had a buyout of more than $4 million, so it’s safe to say he will be well compensated in College Station.

They say that the two most important jobs of an athletic director are hiring and fundraising, and Alberts seemed to do well at both at Nebraska, hiring Matt Rhule last offseason and also overseeing fundraising for a $175 million football building announcing plans for a $450 million renovation of Memorial Stadium. While A&M is likely set for the time being from a football perspective (from both a coaching and facilities perspective), that doesn’t mean there isn’t work to be done here. Baseball, one of the best programs on campus, has reportedly had a major stadium renovation in the works since Jim Schlossnagle was hired, they just need to get the funds. And from 30,000 feet, the Aggies have been one of the most underachieving athletic programs in the country in recent seasons, failing to finish in the top 20 each of the past three seasons after doing so each of the previous five years.

If you want to measure the health of all sports/the athletic department as a whole, let’s look at Director’s Cup Standings:



4 years prior to Bjork:

2019: 15th

2018: 10th

2017: 12th

2016: 12th



4 years with Bjork:



2021: 19th

2022: 25th

2023: 24th

2024: Currently 43rd https://t.co/BtOdLb5ik6 — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) January 15, 2024

Let’s hope Albert can right the ship and get Aggie Athletics headed in the right direction, both in football and across the board.