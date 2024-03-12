 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mexico and Brazil Set to Bring Different Kind of Football to Kyle Field

Two iconic international soccer squads will play in College Station in June

By Jay Arnold
Soccer - FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Mexico vs. USA Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images

Kyle Field has seen its fair share of massive football games throughout the history of the stadium but this June will see the legendary venue see the most significant international event since its inception. For the first time ever, Kyle Field plays host to an international soccer match. The match in question sees Brazil and Mexico meet in a friendly as part of the MexTour - a five-city U.S. tour for the Mexican Men’s National Team.

The clash between two titans of the international version of football ought to see a massive crowd in College Station on June 8th, even if the contest is just a friendly. At 102,000 capacity, Kyle Field has a very good chance to break the previous MexTour record of just over 90,000 set by the Rose Bowl.

The other stadiums hosting the MexTour will be Soldier Field in Chicago, Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington - meaning Kyle Field finds itself in good company.

Pre-Olympic Soccer Brasil- Bolivia Photo by Jonathan Lanza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With soccer in North America ramping up ahead of the World Cup in 2026, this friendly serves as a great showcase of things to come. If you hope to attend this historic game at Kyle Field, tickets will go on sale at www.SomosLocales.com on April 5th at 10:00 a.m. Pre-registering would likely be a good idea.

And secretly, I hope Texas A&M hosts a baseball super regional the same weekend just to really bring all the different fanbases together.

Either way, June 8th in Aggieland should be a heck of a time!

Are you planning to attend the friendly between Brazil and Mexico? Let us know in the comments!

