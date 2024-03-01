Kubota College Baseball Series Preview

Indeed, for the first time in 2024, the Aggies are leaving the friendly confines of The Corner™®©. They’ll take part in the third iteration of this season’s Kubota College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, taking on Arizona State (5-3) and USC (2-6). Two SEC teams have participated thus far, with Arkansas and Tennessee each going 2-1 in their respective series.

The fourth team participating in this event is TCU, but unfortunately Schloss and the boys won’t get a chance to face off with the Frogs this weekend. I’ve seen and/or heard multiple reasons why we won’t get to see the Ags and Frogs reunite (</3). Some say that Mississippi State was originally slated to partake this weekend and two SEC teams did not want to play each other, but State backed out, TCU filled their spot, and the schedule went unchanged. Others say it’s actually the two PAC 12 participants that don’t wish to play one another, meaning A&M and TCU therefore couldn’t face off even if they wanted to. If you ask our purple friends, it’s because Schloss is afraid and desperately regrets leaving their fine school. Who knows!

Either way, the Aggies will have to deal with two PAC 12 foes with plenty of program history, but fairly mild expectations for 2024. Before the season, USC was picked to finish fifth and ASU sixth in their conference in the preseason PAC 12 coaches poll.

The Sun Devils are 63-58 in two-plus years under Willie Bloomquist, including 5-3 thus far in 2024. Last weekend, ASU split a four-gamer at home with Ohio State, and coincidentally, the two guys that started those two wins are the two they have slated to start against the Ags tonight and Sunday morning. Smart! And their offense has started very well thus far, scoring double digits in five of their eight games. As a team, they rank in the top 50 in hits, batting average, slugging, homers, doubles, OBP, and runs scored. Among the eight players with an average at least .350, five of them are hitting over .400. There are also five players with at least two bombs on the young season, each already having double digit RBIs.

Unfortunately for the Devils, the pitching staff hasn’t had as good of a time. They boast a K/9 of 11.7, which is good for 24th in the country on the young season. But a team ERA of 8.37, 5.20 BB/9, and a 1.85 WHIP are good enough for 240th, 153rd, and 213th, respectively.

For USC, the Trojans kicked off 2024 with a five-game losing streak, before winning last Saturday and Sunday to take their first “home” series of the season from Portland *twitches*. USC is currently renovating their home ballpark, meaning they won’t have a true home game all season. So we can at least forgive them for promptly losing at “home” to Michigan this past Tuesday. Offensively, they’ve had a... slow start. To put it into perspective, the only team offensive category tracked on ncaa dot com slash stats slash baseball slash d1 that isn’t ranked 204th or worse is their 12 doubles, which ranks 166th. They’ve been better on the mound, where their 11.7 K/9 ranks 20th. And their team ERA of 4.76 and 1.47 WHIP are much more respectable. And, yes, their projected starter for Saturday’s game is indeed the guy who started in their first win of the season.

So, two games against a scuffling pitching staff and one against a struggling offense. I will not be delving into what that may have portended in previous seasons in an act of self-care. Should be a fun weekend!

Probable Starters

Friday: Ryan Prager (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Thomas Burns (1-0, 2.89 ERA)

Ryan Prager (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Thomas Burns (1-0, 2.89 ERA) Saturday: Tanner Jones (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Tyler Stromsborg (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Tanner Jones (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Tyler Stromsborg (0-1, 3.60 ERA) Sunday: Justin Lamkin (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Tyler Meyer (0-0, 6.43 ERA)

How to Watch