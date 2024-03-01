The Link Farm: 3.1.24

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Falls to Tennessee. The Aggies were unable to secure a road win last night as they fell 75-66 to the Volunteers in Knoxville. Next up for Texas A&M is the regular season finale against Alabama on Sunday at Reed Arena.
- Softball On the Road In California. After suffering their first loss of the season last weekend in a 1-0 defeat against Kansas, the Aggies have bounced back with five straight wins. Texas A&M is in action in Fullerton, California this weekend at the Judi Garman Classic.
- Aggie Baseball Heads to Arlington. After a 13-2 victory against Lamar in midweek action, Texas A&M will hope to keep their momentum rolling against West Coast foes at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Aggies face Arizona State at 6:00 p.m. tonight. Saturday sees Texas A&M take on USC and then Sunday will see the Aggies face the Sun Devils once more.
- Aggie Track & Field Has Strong Showing at SEC Indoor Championships. Several Aggies had strong performances in Fayetteville. Headlining the accomplishments was Lamara Dustin claiming a third-straight SEC indoor high jump title and shattering the NCAA record in the process.
