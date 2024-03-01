The Link Farm: 3.1.24

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Softball On the Road In California. After suffering their first loss of the season last weekend in a 1-0 defeat against Kansas, the Aggies have bounced back with five straight wins. Texas A&M is in action in Fullerton, California this weekend at the Judi Garman Classic.

Aggie Baseball Heads to Arlington. After a 13-2 victory against Lamar in midweek action, Texas A&M will hope to keep their momentum rolling against West Coast foes at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Aggies face Arizona State at 6:00 p.m. tonight. Saturday sees Texas A&M take on USC and then Sunday will see the Aggies face the Sun Devils once more. Aggie Track & Field Has Strong Showing at SEC Indoor Championships. Several Aggies had strong performances in Fayetteville. Headlining the accomplishments was Lamara Dustin claiming a third-straight SEC indoor high jump title and shattering the NCAA record in the process.

March is officially here meaning March Madness is just around the corner, stay tuned to see if either Aggie Basketball squad will be appearing in the NCAA tournament.