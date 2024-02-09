 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Link Farm: 2.9.24

All of the Aggie news we didn’t write ourselves

By Jay Arnold
/ new
Snow and runing horses in Colorado Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

  • Women’s Hoops Crush Ole Miss. The Aggies went on the road and thoroughly dismantled Ole Miss en route to a 72-53 victory. Next up is a meeting with Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
  • Aggie Softball Season Begins. The 24th-ranked Aggies hit the field at Davis Diamond for the first time this season as they host the Aggie Classic. Texas A&M plays Valpo at 3:30 on Friday before meeting with Lehigh at 6:30. Action will continue throughout the weekend.
  • Texas A&M Equestrian Team Welcomes South Carolina to Aggieland. The #2 Aggies will look to remain atop the SEC when the Gamecocks come to BCS for this weekend’s competition. Texas A&M and South Carolina begin the meet at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Aggie Track & Field In Action. Texas A&M will split their time between two events this weekend. The sprint, mid-distance, and field groups will be at Clemson for the Tiger Paw Invitational while the distance group heads to Boston for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

Aggie Baseball begins next weekend!

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...