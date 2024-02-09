The Link Farm: 2.9.24

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Women’s Hoops Crush Ole Miss . The Aggies went on the road and thoroughly dismantled Ole Miss en route to a 72-53 victory. Next up is a meeting with Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

Aggie Softball Season Begins. The 24th-ranked Aggies hit the field at Davis Diamond for the first time this season as they host the Aggie Classic. Texas A&M plays Valpo at 3:30 on Friday before meeting with Lehigh at 6:30. Action will continue throughout the weekend.

Texas A&M Equestrian Team Welcomes South Carolina to Aggieland. The #2 Aggies will look to remain atop the SEC when the Gamecocks come to BCS for this weekend's competition. Texas A&M and South Carolina begin the meet at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Aggie Track & Field In Action. Texas A&M will split their time between two events this weekend. The sprint, mid-distance, and field groups will be at Clemson for the Tiger Paw Invitational while the distance group heads to Boston for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

Aggie Baseball begins next weekend!