Myles Garrett wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Former Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett has been one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL since he came into the league in 2017, and on Thursday night, he was recognized with the league’s highest honor for a defensive player, being named the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Peep the “Howdy at the beginning of his speech!”

Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and has rewarded the Browns on that investment. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All Pro, and is second in the league in sacks over the past seven seasons, behind only T.J. Watt.

Gig ‘em, Myles!