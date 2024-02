Texas A&M got a dominant win over a subpar Missouri team on Wednesday night, getting above .500 in SEC play for the first time this season with a 79-60 win. Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor led the way for the Aggies, combining for 40 points.

They now gear up for a Saturday showdown with No. 6 Tennessee at Reed Arena. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

Buzz Williams