5-star athlete Terry Bussey signs with Texas A&M

Five-star Timpson athlete Terry Bussey has been committed to Texas A&M since September, but following the firing of Jimbo Fisher and the hiring of Mike Elko, it was no secret that Bussey was exploring his options, It’s why he decided not to sign a letter of intent in December, and why he took recruiting visits to LSU and Georgia (in addition to A&M) in recent weeks. But despite looking elsewhere, Bussey opted to follow through with his commitment, and on Wednesday morning, signed with the Aggies.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ ATH Terry Bussey tells me he’s Locked In with Texas A&M and will sign with the Aggies!



The 5’11 185 ATH from Timpson, TX is ranked as the No. 1 ATH in the ‘24 Class on all four major recruiting services #GigEm https://t.co/gPqWM4BiMr pic.twitter.com/qRmrFosHqF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 7, 2024

Bussey is rated as the No. 11 player in the country, the No. 1 athlete and the No. 3 player in the state of Texas, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. This really goes for any five-star player, but the significant of this addition is hard to overstate for this recruiting class, and for the Aggies’ in 2024. If you don’t believe me, check out his high school state line:

Five-Star Plus+ ATH Terry Bussey’s Career Stats are absolutely INSANE



Video Game Numbers



The No. 1 ATH in the ‘24 Class will Sign tomorrow #LSU #Georgia #Aggies https://t.co/gPqWM4BiMr pic.twitter.com/hGsnrjXr2F — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 7, 2024

As you can tell, Bussey played all over the field at Timpson, leading them to a 2A Division 1 state title (the first in the school’s history). In college, he projects as either a cornerback or a wide receiver. The assumption has been that A&M was recruiting him primarily on defense, but given the Ags’ nseeds at both positions, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get playing time at both positions. That’s how good of a player he looks to be.

The Aggies’ 2024 recruiting class currently stands at 16 signees, all but one of which are blue chip recruits. While the class is ranked No. 22 in the country, it is still among the top 10 in average rank per recruit. And they may not be done adding to that class today.

Terry Bussey Highlights