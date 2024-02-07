4-star WR Ashton Bethel-Roman signs with Texas A&M

Just when we thought the Aggies might be done adding commits to their 2024 high school recruiting class, it appeared that Mike Elko and his Texas A&M staff had one more trick up their sleeve. Four-star Missouri City WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, who had been committed to Arkansas since July and signed with them in December, asked to be let out of his letter of intent, and has now signed with the Aggies.

While Bethel-Roman did sign a letter of intent with Arkansas, he did not enroll in classes for the spring semester. Because of this, he is still considered a traditional high school recruit and not a transfer. The expectation is he would arrive in College Station this summer along with the rest of the 2024 recruits who will graduate high school in May.

For Arkansas, it means that they’ve lost their top-rated offensive recruit in this year’s class. For the Ags, it means they add a blue chip talent at a position of need. Rankings-wise, Bethel-Roman comes in as the No. 210 player in the country, the No. 35 wide receiver and the No. 35 player in Texas. He is the third WR commit in this high school class, joining Izaiah Williams and Ernest Campbell, with Bethel-Roman being the highest-rated of the three.

Bethel-Roman is the third recruit to sign his letter of intent today with the Ags, joining four-star OL Robert Bourdon and five-star athlete Terry Bussey. In total, Texas A&M’ 2024 recruiting class now stands at 17 commits, and is ranked at No. 19 in the country according to 247 Sports. Though it is worth noting the based on average ranking per recruit, the class is among the top 10 nationally, with the Aggies signing only one three-star player.

Ashton Bethel-Roman Highlights