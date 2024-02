The Reese’s Senior Bowl is in many ways the beginning of the NFL Draft process, as outgoing college players spend a week of practice trying to show off their talents, culminating in the annual Senior Bowl game. That game happens today, and three Texas A&M Aggies will take the field.

Reese’s Senior Bowl

Noon Saturday, Feb. 3

TV: NFL Network

WR Ainias Smith

DT McKinnley Jackson

OG Layden Robinson

GOOD LUCK, AGS!