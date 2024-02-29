Five Aggies participating in NFL Combine this week

After a couple of days of interviews. the NFL Combine begins on-field drills on Thursday. Five Texas A&M players were invited to this year’s event, and here is when you can potentially catch each of their positions groups. Coverage will air on NFL Network and results posted on NFL.com.

Thursday, Feb. 29: DL McKinnley Jackson and LB Edgerrin Cooper

S Demani Richardson Saturday, March 2: WR Ainias Smith

WR Ainias Smith Sunday, March 2: OG Layden Robinson

Jackson and Cooper are both projected to be early round picks, potentially first rounders but likely no later than the second or third round. Smith, Robinson and Richardson are likely day three picks (Rounds 4-7) or potentially undrafted free agents. But as is always the case, players can see major movement in their draft stock (both positively and negatively) based on what happens over the next few days in Indianapolis.