Texas A&M CB Sam McCall plans to enter the transfer portal

It was just over a year ago that DB Sam McCall transferred from Florida State to Texas A&M, but now, it appears he intends to enter the transfer portal once again.

Texas A&M cornerback Sam McCall plans to enter the transfer portal once the spring portal window opens in April, a source tells @247Sports.



McCall was a Class of 2022 top recruit. Began his college career at Florida State before transferring to A&M.https://t.co/tBNH0espLq pic.twitter.com/new9KpanHU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 27, 2024

In 2023, McCall appeared in 11 games, primarily on special teams, making one start against Ole Miss. He totaled four tackles and one pass breakup on the season.

While cornerback appeared to be a position of dire need for the Aggies a couple months ago, Mike Elko and his staff have made significant headway in rebuilding depth. In addition to returning players Tyreek Chappell, Bravion Rogers and Jayvon Thomas, the Aggies also held onto five-star recruit Terry Bussey and brought in five new cornerbacks via the transfer portal in Dezz Ricks, BJ Mayes, Will Lee, Donovan Saunders and Jaydon Hill. You have to think this influx of depth (after playing sparingly in 2023) played a major role in McCall’s decision to look elsewhere.