If there is a “quiet” period in the college football offseason these days, late February/early March might be it. So given that Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko finally has a few spare seconds in his day, he sat down with On3’s Andy Staple’s for a 15-minute interview.
In this interview he covers:
- The crazy first few weeks of his A&M tenure
- The benefits of having coached at A&M previously
- Addressing roster needs via the portal
- How Elko’s coaching history affects how he recruits and who he recruits
- His taste in restaurants
- Adding S&C Coach Tommy Moffitt
- Getting back to being a blue collar program
- Offensive Coordinator Collin Klein
- Facing his old QB Riley Leonard in the season-opener
