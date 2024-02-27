 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Mike Elko sits down with Andy Staples

Hear from coach as the offseason wears on

By Robert Behrens
/ new

If there is a “quiet” period in the college football offseason these days, late February/early March might be it. So given that Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko finally has a few spare seconds in his day, he sat down with On3’s Andy Staple’s for a 15-minute interview.

In this interview he covers:

  • The crazy first few weeks of his A&M tenure
  • The benefits of having coached at A&M previously
  • Addressing roster needs via the portal
  • How Elko’s coaching history affects how he recruits and who he recruits
  • His taste in restaurants
  • Adding S&C Coach Tommy Moffitt
  • Getting back to being a blue collar program
  • Offensive Coordinator Collin Klein
  • Facing his old QB Riley Leonard in the season-opener

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...