Aggie Baseball locks Wagner in the loss column

We’ve seen some pretty dominant performances in the first few series of the season over the years. Like last weekend’s 31-1 showing against McNeese just last week! Well, there’s something in the water over there on The Corner™®©, because the domination continued for Texas A&M baseball against the Wagner Seahawks:

Yes, despite a true pitcher’s duel in Saturday’s 2-0 win, they followed up their opening weekend thrashing with a 40-4 rout. I suspect it’s going to be very hard not to gush about one of college baseball’s deepest and best offenses as the season goes along. And while 2023 saw a regression in offensive production from the previous season, it was an erratic season for the pitching staff that ultimately doomed A&M last year.

It’s still way, way too early to draw any meaningful conclusions. And no offense to either Wagner or McNeese, but the level of competition will undoubtedly get much harder here in a couple of weeks. That said, Max Weiner’s staff issued six walks all weekend long against the Seahawks. In 2023, the Ags issued eight free passes in game one alone of their series loss to Portland. A pitching staff that can consistently throw strikes will play against anyone.

Another fun thing to think about: when you’ve allowed fewer runs through the first two weeks than the 2011 pitching staff did, that’s impressive in its own right. Keep in mind that staff was highlighted by the likes of John Stilson, Michael Wacha, and Ross Stripling. We’re approaching Maximum Weiner.

Also, special shout out to the Raggies in Section 203 for their hilarious prank during Saturday’s game:

Other duties as assigned @anthonyalba7 and I definitely didn’t have this on our bingo card yesterday https://t.co/tJXxEk5avF pic.twitter.com/dllJsJVMzM — Andrew Healy (@ajhealy18) February 26, 2024

Finally, congratulations are in order to our main squeeze, as Sunday’s win against Wagner marked the 900th career victory for Jim Schlossnagle. Congrats, coach!

Next, the Aggies will host Lamar tomorrow night at 6:00pm sharp. See y’all at Olsen!