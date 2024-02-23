The Link Farm: 2.22.24

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Women’s Basketball Claims Thrilling Victory Over Arkansas. The Aggies secured a massive victory over the Razorbacks last night at Reed Arena. Just three SEC conference games remain before the SEC Tournament - next up is a trip to Auburn to take on the Tigers.
- Aggie Softball Starts 10-0. After an incredible performance at the Campbell/Cartier Classic that saw Texas A&M beat #14 Oregon twice, the Aggies continued their winning ways with a victory last night over Southeast Louisiana. Next up is a meeting with St. Thomas at Davis Diamond.
- Aggie Baseball Takes Midweek Contest Against Incarnate Word. The Texas A&M bats remained hot as Texas A&M defeated UIW 9-3. Jace LaViolette crushed two solo homers in the victory.
- SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships Kick Off In Fayetteville. The post-season for indoor T&F begins today in Fayetteville, Arkansas. You can follow along on ESPN+ beginning at 1:30 p.m. today.
- Equestrian Welcomes SMU to Aggieland For Senior Day. Texas A&M will hope to bounce back from their road loss to Georgia in the final home meet of the year. The #2 Aggies welcome #3 SMU to the Hildebrand Equine Complex with competition starting at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
