Aggie Baseball announces 9 nationally televised games

ESPN and SEC Network announced their slate of televised SEC baseball games for this season, and Texas A&M will have nine games broadcast nationally. Seven of the nine games will be on SEC Network, while the other two will air on ESPNU.

Aggie Baseball’s 2024 TV games:

6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21 vs Mississippi State (ESPNU)

7 p.m. Saturday, March 30 vs. Auburn (SEC Network)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13 vs. Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

6 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at Alabama (SEC Network)

6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 vs. Houston (SEC Network)

7 p.m. Friday, May 3 at LSU (SEC Network)

6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at LSU (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10 at Ole Miss (SEC Network)

5 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at Ole Miss (SEC Network)

You may be asking yourself, “how is the Texas game not on TV?!?!” Well, it is, just not national TV. With the game against the Longhorns on March 5 being played in Austin, Texas holds the TV rights. That means the game will air on Longhorn Network, so start asking around now to find someone who actually has the mythical channel.

All other games will be available via streaming on SEC Network+, and single game tickets are now on sale here.