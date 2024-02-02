Texas A&M lands 72 on 2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

The SEC released their 2023 Fall Academic Honor Roll earlier this week, and 72 Texas A&M student-athletes were included. Student-athletes from five different sports made the list, and the Aggies saw six more student-athletes earn the honor than in Fall 2022.

“Our student-athletes have once again proven their commitment to academic success in the classroom in the latest SEC honor roll announcement,” Associate Athletics Director of Academic Services Dr. Dan Childs said. “The challenge of balancing academics and athletics is tremendous, but we are fortunate that our students are committed to both. Every day, they demonstrate incredible dedication and commitment to academic excellence. The entire athletics department and the Center for Student-Athletes Services are extremely proud of their accomplishment.”

Football led the way with 29 honorees (not totally surprising given that it has by far the largest roster) and soccer followed with 15. Volleyball featured nine on the list with men’s and women’s cross country combining for 19.

What is the Academic Honor Roll?

A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Aggies who made the list

Men’s Cross Country (6):

Women’s Cross Country (13):

Football (29):

Soccer (15):

Volleyball (9):