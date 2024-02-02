The Link Farm: 2.2.24

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Texas A&M Track & Field Hosts Charlie Thomas Invitational. With SEC Indoor Championships later this month, Aggie Track & Field hosts the Charlie Thomas Invitational at the Fasken Indoor facility this weekend as the indoor season wraps up. The action begins at 2:00 p.m. later today.

Men's Swimming and Diving Team Hosts SMU in Ranked Match-Up. The final dual meet of the season for Texas A&M takes place Friday night. The 8th-ranked Aggies will welcome the 25th-ranked SMU Mustangs to the Rec Center Natatorium.

Women's Basketball Tips Off Against Mississippi State at Home on Sunday. Texas A&M will hope to bounce back from a loss to Florida in Gainesville. The Aggies are 15-5 heading into Sunday's showdown with Mississippi State.

Women's Golf Heads to Puerto Rico Looking To Start Spring With a Bang. After an extremely impressive 2022-23 campaign, the Aggies hope to have another impressive year. The spring season gets underway when the Aggies tee off on Sunday in Puerto Rico.

Men's and Women's Tennis In Friday Action. Both squads will play today with the men hosting SMU in College Station. Meanwhile, the Women will be on the road at Miami.

With January over, the spring sports are starting to pick up steam. Baseball and softball begin soon!