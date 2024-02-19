Four-star RB Deondrae ‘Tiger’ Riden commits to Texas A&M

Mike Elko and his staff have struck again, landing their third commit of the 2025 class as four-star DeSoto RB Deondrae “Tiger” Riden gave his verbal pledge to Texas A&M.

Riden is ranked as the No. 216 player in the country, the No. 21 running back and the No. 33 player in Texas, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. He chose the Aggies over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC. Safe to say, this was a guy pretty much every major program was after.

The Aggies now have four commits in the 2025 recruiting class, joining four-star LB Kelvion Riggins, four-star CB Deyjhon Pettaway and three-star OL Joshua Moses. The class is ranked No. 18 in the country, but those rankings are relatively meaningless this early in the recruiting cycle.

Tiger Riden Highlights