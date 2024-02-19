Aggies sweep McNeese to open season

Texas A&M was about as dominant as they could be in their season-opening series against McNeese State, winning games 15-0, 6-1 and 10-0 en route to a weekend sweep.

The offensive explosion was expected from what is expected to be one of the best lineups in college baseball this season, but the pitching was a pleasant surprise (even if it was against a lesser opponent). In fact it was the first time they gave up only 1 run on opening weekend since 1918. With pitching being the Achilles heel of the A&M squad in 2023, there’s hope that this year’s group, led by new pitching coach Max Weiner, can show significant improvement.

The Aggies stayed put in the D1 Baseball Top 25 (at No. 8). They continue their non-conference slate on Tuesday against Lamar before hosting a weekend series against Wagner.

GAME 1 HIGHLIGHTS

GAME 2 HIGHLIGHTS

GAME 3 HIGHLIGHTS