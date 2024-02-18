 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What does G.R.I.N.D. stand for?

A nation investigates

By Robert Behrens
Texas A&M football has been busy in recent weeks, with the coaching staff putting the team through offseason drills. The social team has also been busy, putting out content giving us a peek at what’s been going on. The team has been given the edict from Mike Elko to “embrance the grind,” so of course they had to make T-shirts for the occasion. But what’s interesting is that “G.R.I.N.D.” (with periods between the letters), appears to be not just a word, but an acronym.

So what does G.R.I.N.D. stand for? We asked the internet for “wrong answers only,” and the results were as ridiculous as you’d expect.

What do you think it stands for???

