Texas A&M football has been busy in recent weeks, with the coaching staff putting the team through offseason drills. The social team has also been busy, putting out content giving us a peek at what’s been going on. The team has been given the edict from Mike Elko to “embrance the grind,” so of course they had to make T-shirts for the occasion. But what’s interesting is that “G.R.I.N.D.” (with periods between the letters), appears to be not just a word, but an acronym.

So what does G.R.I.N.D. stand for? We asked the internet for “wrong answers only,” and the results were as ridiculous as you’d expect.

Get rich in NIL deals — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) February 14, 2024

Golden Retrievers Indicate Nice Dudes — Robert Massingill (@PessimisticAg) February 14, 2024

Guys Running In New Duds — Corbin Cupp (@cuppycup) February 14, 2024

Get Rowdy In Northgate Dives — Jay Arnold (@CoachJayArnold) February 14, 2024

Get Reveille Inside New Doghouse — Taylor Travis (@TaylorTravis15) February 14, 2024

Gentleman

Running

Indoors

Not

Dilly-dallying — Agg1e5 (@Agg1e5) February 14, 2024

I hope it means "Getting Really Into Not Disappointing" — K Mays (@KMays10) February 14, 2024

Government Relief Instantiated in the New Deal — Lone Star Cards (@LoneStarCardsTX) February 14, 2024

let all naysayers know — Hayden Prescott (@HaydenPrescott1) February 15, 2024

Getting Ready Irrespective of Naysayer Detractors. — The Artist FKA Publius ✝️ (@jbtrauth) February 14, 2024

Galileo Really Identified Neptune's Diameter. — Chris Tyrrell (@CBTyrrell) February 15, 2024

Grueling Reps Intensify Now Dude — Chase (@Chase13167253) February 14, 2024

G

Rollie

Is

Never

Dead — Rynoman (@Rynoman01) February 15, 2024

Gutting rabbits in North Dakota — H Rad (@h_radford1972) February 15, 2024

Getting Really Irate at Notre Dame — Roeder (@RoederMcNair) February 14, 2024

Giants

Running

In

Nonstop

Determination — Tim England (@tengland_150) February 15, 2024

Getting Really Into New Disco — Tony Locascio (@tonylocascio11) February 14, 2024

“Gumby’s Really Is Not Doubledave’s” — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) February 14, 2024

"(G)rind g(R)ind gr(I)nd gri(N)d grin(D)" — Sidelines - Texas A&M (@SSN_TAMU) February 14, 2024

What do you think it stands for???