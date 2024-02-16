Texas Aggie Baseball 2024 Season Preview

Well howdy, my friends! I hope everyone had a wonderful Commercially-Driven Love Day That Officially* Signifies The Beginning Of College Baseball Season. Schloss & The Boys have a pretty good one ready for us this year. I haven’t seen the script yet, so I can’t say for sure. But the folks at The Corner™®© have never steered us wrong before!

Last season, following the fever dream that was 2022, the Aggies got off to a slow start, before kicking into gear a bit for a while. Unfortunately, thanks to some regression at the plate and a pitching staff that ranked near the bottom of the SEC in quite a few important categories, the roller coaster ride of 2023 came to a disappointing end in northern California, getting eliminated by the hosting Stanford Cardinal. There was this kid that pitched lights out in relief in one game, and then went 3-4 with a homer and a steal in the final game. It was crazy and annoying. If only Schloss could get players like that. Eye roll emoji.

This season looks like it could be huge for the program. Former pitching coach Nate Yeskie took I-10 East to join forces once again with his old pal Jay Johnson at LSU. To replace him, Schloss appointed Max Weiner, who had served as the minor league pitching coordinator for the Seattle Mariners organization since 2018. On top of that, newly-promoted Associate Head Coach Nolan Cain raked in the No. 4 transfer class and the No. 4 freshman class in the country, according to our dear friends at D1Baseball. Pretty nifty, imo.

When you factor in returning players like newly-appointed 12th Man (aka captain) Ryan Targac, superstar Jace LaVIOLENCE, Kaeden “yes, that Kent” Kent, Max “was supposed to still be in high school last year, people forget” Kaufer, flamethrower Chris Cortez, relief ace Evan Aschenbeck, and many others, that makes for some heavy expectations. And no, I do not fear that word. It has no power over me. But let’s not get carried away just yet. Just in case.

Newcomers to watch

The 2024 season will see quite a bit more turnover than last year. With Austin Bost, Brett Minnich, and Jordan Thompson graduating, and the likes of Trevor Werner, Nathan Dettmer, Jack Moss, Hunter Haas, and Stanley Tucker declaring for the 2023 MLB Draft, this season will see the debuts of many new faces at Olsen.

Having such highly rated transfer and freshman classes means there are plenty of names to talk about. Most notably that of two-way sensation Braden Montgomery. A junior out of Mississippi, the No. 14-rated prospect for the 2024 MLB Draft comes to Aggieland by way of Stanford. In his two years in Palo Alto, the 2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year racked up 35 homers, 118 RBI, 154 hits, 120 runs, and 30 doubles in 489 at-bats. That comes to a slash line of .315/.461/.603 over 126 games. He also made 25 appearances on the mound (five starts), but inconsistency with his command led to 32 runs (31 earned) on 32 hits and 32 walks in 32.2 IP, good for an ERA of 8.54. Not great, to be fair. However, his electric stuff led to 47 punch outs. The arm talent is absolutely there.

The two other names that you’ve probably heard a lot about are junior SS Ali Camarillo from CSUN and freshman 3B Gavin Grahovac. Camarillo comes to A&M after a massive sophomore season in 2023, where he finished as the runner-up for the Big West batting champion, earning him First Team All-Big West honors. In his two seasons with the Matadors, Camarillo slashed .332/.398/.493, racking up 95 hits in just 77 games. He hit so often last year, he had only seven hitless games all season. In contrast, he put together 18 multi-hit performances. He had three or more hits in six of those 18 games. Lol.

Grahovac, meanwhile, has garnered as much hype entering 2024 as LaViolette did heading into last year. The 6’2”, 220lb freshman from Orange, CA has been compared to Josh Jung of the Rangers, with big time power and the ability to hit all over the field. If Michael Earley can get even 50% of the production he got out of LaViolette last season, this lineup is going to mash. This is fun!

Starting Rotation

Yesterday, atAggieBaseball dropped the opening weekend’s starting rotation:

It’s no surprise that sophomore lefties Justin Lamkin and Shane Sdao will be starting on the weekends to kick off the season. The duo had their moments as freshman, but they showed time and time again last year why they were highly touted coming out of high school. Prager, meanwhile, gets the nod on opening day, becoming the first left-handed pitcher to start the first game of the season since Asa Lacy in 2020 (oh, what could have been...). Prager last appeared for A&M in the 2022 MCWS, missing all of 2023 with an injury. To get the start on opening day after nearly two calendar years without an appearance, Prager must have shown Schloss, Weiner, and crew something special!

Dates to know

Feb 16-18: Opening weekend against McNeese St.

Opening weekend against McNeese St. March 1-3: The Globe Life Field Series in Arlington. Taking on Arizona State (twice), and USC

The Globe Life Field Series in Arlington. Taking on Arizona State (twice), and USC March 5: Ags travel to Austin for the final non-conference game against our favorite people on planet earth before... you know.

Ags travel to Austin for the final non-conference game against our favorite people on planet earth before... you know. March 15-17: Ags head to Gainesville to take on the preseason #2 Gators to open SEC play

Ags head to Gainesville to take on the preseason #2 Gators to open SEC play March 21-23: Mississippi State comes to town for the first SEC home series of the season

Mississippi State comes to town for the first SEC home series of the season March 28-30: The Aggies host Auburn, which is always very straightforward

The Aggies host Auburn, which is always very straightforward April 2: Ags travel down the road to San Marcos to take on Texas State

Ags travel down the road to San Marcos to take on Texas State April 5-7: The boys head to Columbia (SC’s version (those bastards))

The boys head to Columbia (SC’s version (those bastards)) April 12-14: Ags host preseason #6 Vandy. Remember that time Kyle Simonds pitched against Vandy at home? Ah, memories.

Ags host preseason #6 Vandy. Remember that time Kyle Simonds pitched against Vandy at home? Ah, memories. April 18-20: Aggies hit the road to Tuscaloosa (insert knee-slapper about sports betting or something)

Aggies hit the road to Tuscaloosa (insert knee-slapper about sports betting or something) April 26-28: Ag welcome Georgia to College Station for the fifth time in 12 years in this conference. Apropos of nothing, of course!

Ag welcome Georgia to College Station for the fifth time in 12 years in this conference. Apropos of nothing, of course! May 3-5: The Aggies look to avenge like all of 2023 when they take on Superstar Pitching Guru Nate Yeskie and the reigning national champion LSU Tigers at The Box

The Aggies look to avenge like all of 2023 when they take on Superstar Pitching Guru Nate Yeskie and the reigning national champion LSU Tigers at The Box May 7: Ags play host to Rice for, sadly, the only time this season (after playing them three whole times last year)

Ags play host to Rice for, sadly, the only time this season (after playing them three whole times last year) May 10-12: The Aggies travel to Rockford Oxford to take on Ole Miss

The Aggies travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss May 16-18: Aggies close out the regular season by hosting the preseason #3 HAWGS, hopefully giving up way fewer supermassive three-run homers and/or grand slams in the first goddamn inning this time.

Aggies close out the regular season by hosting the preseason #3 HAWGS, hopefully giving up way fewer supermassive three-run homers and/or grand slams in the first goddamn inning this time. May 21-26: SEC Tournament in Hoover, AL

Season outlook

I’ll be the first to admit that I got carried away by the crazy finish in 2022. But to be fair, I don’t think anyone saw just how disappointing the 2023 season would be on the mound. That combined with a real regression at the plate to result in a solid team that could take down anyone in their path, while lacking the consistency to put a run to Omaha together.

So this season, with a horde of new faces around the diamond and a new pitching coach with a new pitching philosophy, I’d like to approach with cautious optimism. This roster is undoubtedly one of the most talented this program has seen over the last decade. That’s a testament to Schloss, Cain, and the staff. The lineup is stacked, boasting some of the most impactful freshmen in all of college baseball from 2022, as well as 2023 and, hopefully, 2024.

The real question mark will be whether the pitching staff can throw competitive strikes on a consistent basis. The talent is there on the mound and at the plate to make a run to college baseball paradise. The journey there starts tonight!

So fill up those bubble machines, and head on over to The Corner™®©! First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm tonight, 2:00 pm tomorrow, and 1:00 pm on Sunday. You can catch the games on SECN+, with Will Johnson and Boomer White on the call, and locally on The Zone 1150 AM / 93.7 FM in B/CS. You can also follow along with live stats at 12thman.com on desktop or tamustats.com on your mobile device.

See y’all at Olsen, and BTHO mcneese!