Tyreek Chappell removes his name from the transfer portal

2024 has been a year of great news for the cornerback position at Texas A&M, and it got even better on Friday as 247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz confirmed the long-running rumor that Aggie cornerback Tyreek Chappell has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal.

Chappell entered his name into the portal on Dec. 7, but never committed to another school, and murmurs had happened for several weeks that he would remain on the A&M roster. Chappell will have only one year of eligibility remaining, having played at least 10 games in each of the last three seasons in Aggieland. In 29 starts he has 105 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 24 passes broken up, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Seven weeks ago, the Aggies were in their bowl game playing walk-on players in the secondary, with the outlook at the position appearing pretty dire. But since then, things could not have gone more positively. In addition to the return of Chappell, the Aggies also held onto five-star recruit Terry Bussey and brought in five new cornerbacks via the transfer portal in Dezz Ricks, BJ Mayes, Will Lee, Donovan Saunders and Jaydon Hill. This is in addition to second year players Bravion Rogers and Jayvon Thomas.

As crazy as it is to say, A&M enters spring football with what appears to be the most depth at corner that they’ve had in recent memory. While we may still see some attrition there (and at other positions) during the spring transfer window, it’s hard not to be impressed by the job that Mike Elko and his staff have done at shoring up what looked to be a major position of need less than two months ago.