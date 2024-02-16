The Link Farm: 2.16.24

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Baseball season begins. Texas A&M baseball kicks off the season by hosting McNeese State this weekend at Blue Bell Park. Game One of the series starts at 6:00 p.m. tonight.
- Aggie Softball has perfect start to season. Texas A&M Softball won all four of its contests in the Aggie Classic closing out the tournament with an 8-0 win over Tulsa. Next up is the Campbell/Cartier Classic - and a meeting with #14 Oregon tonight.
- Women’s Basketball falls to Vanderbilt. The Aggies came up short against the Commodores at Reed Arena last night in a 45-49 loss. Next up Texas A&M welcomes #13 LSU to Reed Arena on Monday night.
- Women’s Golf heads to Florida. The Aggies will look to perform week in the Moon Golf Invitational beginning on Sunday. Action will carry through to Tuesday and fans can follow along for live stats at the link.
- Men’s Tennis competes at ITA Indoor National Championship. The Aggies will have their work cut out for them at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center when they take on South Carolina today. Depending on the outcome, either Arizona State or TCU will be the next opponent for Texas A&M.
